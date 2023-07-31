Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LLAP. Bank of America downgraded Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE LLAP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 957,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,005. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann purchased 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

