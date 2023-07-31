Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLAP. B. Riley dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Terran Orbital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.23.

Terran Orbital Trading Up 2.7 %

LLAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 1,240,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

