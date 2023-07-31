Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.73

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 61224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Tenaz Energy Stock Up 5.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.53.
About Tenaz Energy
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.