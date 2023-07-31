Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.73

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 61224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.53.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy ( TSE:TNZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.93 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.389755 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

