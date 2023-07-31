TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.8 %

TIXT stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. TELUS International has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $683.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

