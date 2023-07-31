Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

NYSE THW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Cuts Dividend

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

