TD Cowen Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CMG traded up $29.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,942.08. 58,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,423. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,068.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,835.32.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,206. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

