TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,638,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $610,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after buying an additional 8,950,372 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TC Energy by 80.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,000 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

