Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $136.13. 2,193,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

