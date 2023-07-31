Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGTFree Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $136.13. 2,193,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

