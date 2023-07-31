Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $84.15. 3,130,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,133. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.