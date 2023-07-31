Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New $884,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.01. 496,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

