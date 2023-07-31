Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New $408,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,941. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.82. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

