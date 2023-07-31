Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $616,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.60. 863,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

