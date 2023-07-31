Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 2.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.14. 378,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,219. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

