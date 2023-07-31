Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -348.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

