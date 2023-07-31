Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 1,017 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in RTX by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,294. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

