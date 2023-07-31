Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.94. 544,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.55 and its 200 day moving average is $249.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

