Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 3,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences comprises about 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.51. 257,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

