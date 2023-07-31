Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.99 billion-$27.99 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 2,617,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,968. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

