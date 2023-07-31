Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.74. 699,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,179,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Trading Up 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Taboola.com by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taboola.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

