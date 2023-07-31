T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,394. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.