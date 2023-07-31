Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 19,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

