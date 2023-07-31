Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $42.18

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.18, but opened at $46.17. Symbotic shares last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 1,273,302 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Symbotic Stock Up 26.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

