Swipe Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.04 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $197.70 million and $9.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 572,725,744 coins and its circulating supply is 572,725,265 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

