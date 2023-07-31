Surience Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 29,981 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 5.2% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

