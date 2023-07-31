Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $594,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.