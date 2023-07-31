Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.