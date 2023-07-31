Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.91. 103,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,112. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.