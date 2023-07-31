Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.04. The company had a trading volume of 249,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average is $184.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

