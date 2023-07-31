Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 656 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.87. 153,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,193. The stock has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

