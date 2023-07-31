Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,221. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day moving average is $280.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

