Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.18.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

