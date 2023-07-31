Summit Global Investments Sells 21,395 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,597,800,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.73.

Progressive stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.