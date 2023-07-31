Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,163,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $511.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,189. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.