Summit Global Investments Purchases 52,791 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,791 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMV. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 125,606 shares. The company has a market cap of $828.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.