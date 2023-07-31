Summit Global Investments Invests $10.45 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 229,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,150. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

