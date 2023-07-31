Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,020 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FI traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

