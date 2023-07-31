Summit Global Investments Buys 22,591 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,318. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

