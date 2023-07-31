Summit Global Investments Acquires 682 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hershey were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $4.33 on Monday, hitting $231.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,042. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.98.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

