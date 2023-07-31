Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.71 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Strike has a market capitalization of $44.19 million and $25.71 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $11.55 or 0.00039479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,824,944 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

