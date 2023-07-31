Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 465,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,936 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 343,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 104,525 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 821,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,485. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

