Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.44. 210,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $1,456,349.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,992,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,626 shares of company stock worth $55,181,120. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

