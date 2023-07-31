Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. 742,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.