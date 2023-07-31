Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

RIO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.73. 567,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.