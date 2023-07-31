Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.43. 115,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.50. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $391.61. The company has a market cap of $190.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.87.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.