Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $114.71. 139,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,677. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

