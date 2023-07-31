Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 280 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. 48,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,417. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

