Streamr (DATA) Reaches One Day Volume of $778,803.30

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.48 million and approximately $778,803.30 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

