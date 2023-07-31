Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

