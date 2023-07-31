Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Hits $73.85 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $73.85 million and $6.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.85 or 0.06350779 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,688,061 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.