Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 225,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,877. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stratasys
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.