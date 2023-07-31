Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 225,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,877. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

